Posted: Tue 25th Oct 2022

Reports of a large police presence in Buckley as drivers asked to avoid Brunswick Road

There are reports of a large police presence in Buckley with drivers asked to avoid Brunswick Road.

Buckley Town Councillor Adie Drury posted: “Large police presence on Brunswick Road just after the new builds causing congestion. May be best to avoid that road for now.”

North Wales Police posted on social media: “Officers are currently in attendance to an incident on Brunswick Road, Buckley. The road is currently congested and we advise motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes if possible. Thank you.”

 

