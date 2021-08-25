Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 25th Aug 2021

Reports of a burst water main ‘affecting the water supply’ in Deeside

There are reports of a burst water main affecting supplies in parts of Deeside.

According to a map on the Welsh Water website, the affected area stretches from Shotton to Mancot.

In an update just before 2pm, Welsh Water said:

“We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.”

“Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water. We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this afternoon.”

“Further updates will be provided when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”



