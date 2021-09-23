Repairs to damaged Broadoak Woods bridge set to begin this week

Work will begin to repair a small bridge within a Deeside nature reserve that was damaged during a storm last winter.

The bridge in Broadoak Woods, Connah’s Quay was damaged in January when North Wales was battered by Storm Christoph.

Nearly a months worth of rain fell with the region registering one of the wettest 3-day periods on record.

Broadoak Woods is part of the connective habitat through Connah’s Quay, emerging in Northop.

It is a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to its Great Crested Newt population.

It forms part of a complex with Llwyni Valley Nature Reserve and the Gathering Grounds Woods near Wepre Park in Connah’s Quay.

The is a footpath through the reserve which is accessible as part of the local Public Rights of Way network was closed as a result of the damage.

Repair work will begin this week and last for around two weeks, a spokesperson for Wild Ground, who manage the site, said:

“The repairs to the damaged bridge in Broadoak Woods, Connah’s Quay will begin this week and will last for approx 2 weeks.”

“Additional works will also be carried out providing access to adjoining land.”

“A number of licences have had to be gained to carry out the work as the site is a Site of Special Scientific Interest.”

“Unfortunately during the works the path heading towards Northop Hall will be closed.”

“Access between Hallowbrok Drive and the turn to Llwyni Quiet will still be open, but the exiting path diversion will not be in place.”

“Apologies for any inconvenience but we hope to reopen the original main path in the coming weeks.”