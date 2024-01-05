“Urgent contact” requested amid increasing concerns over missing woman

Police have issued a fresh appeal amid increasing concerns for the whereabouts of a missing woman.

As we have reported before 39-year-old Lucy, was last in Bangor-on-Dee on December 22.

Tonight North Wales Police published the above image, saying “Have you seen Lucy? We are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Lucy, 39 missing from Bangor-on-Dee since 22/12/2023. If you have any info, please contact us urgently”.





North Wales Police have also recently released an image of Lucy walking along Station Road, Bangor-on-Dee, at around 5.34pm on December 22.

Lucy is described to be 5ft 6, has shoulder length brown hair, wears glasses and was wearing a high visibility tabard.

Detective Sergeant Jenna Hughes said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Lucy.

"Specialist searches are being conducted in the area, and we urge anyone who was travelling along Station Road in Bangor-on-Dee during the evening of December 22 to review any private or dashcam footage for sightings."

Anyone who may have seen Lucy or has any information should contact North Wales Police via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 46914.

