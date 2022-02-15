Release of oil from pipeline off North Wales coast

Around 500 barrels of oil has leaked from a pipe off the north Wales coast.

In a statement, Eni UK Ltd said: “A limited hydrocarbons release of less than 500 barrels occurred on Monday 14 February from its pipeline between the Conwy and Douglas Installations, approximately 33 km from the North Wales coast.”

“Details of the incident are still being confirmed. The Conwy to Douglas line was shut immediately and remains off.”

“All the relevant authorities have been promptly informed and we are working in full collaboration with them.”

“There is no impact to any personnel on the installations.”

“An Incident Management Team has been mobilised and is working closely with the relevant authorities and response contractors to understand the situation and minimise any effect to the environment.”

“A further statement will be made as soon as more information becomes available.”

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “The Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Counter Pollution and Salvage team, together with other agencies, are monitoring the response of Eni UK and assisting partner local authorities in an ongoing response to an incident, which was first reported off the North Wales Coast yesterday.”

Below is a zoomed area of the map showing the two areas and connecting pipeline.

Top image: The UK Oil & Gas Authority map of activity in the area.