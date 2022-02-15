Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 15th Feb 2022

Updated: Tue 15th Feb

Release of oil from pipeline off North Wales coast

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Around 500 barrels of oil has leaked from a pipe off the north Wales coast.

In a statement, Eni UK Ltd said: “A limited hydrocarbons release of less than 500 barrels occurred on Monday 14 February from its pipeline between the Conwy and Douglas Installations, approximately 33 km from the North Wales coast.”

“Details of the incident are still being confirmed. The Conwy to Douglas line was shut immediately and remains off.”

“All the relevant authorities have been promptly informed and we are working in full collaboration with them.”

“There is no impact to any personnel on the installations.”

“An Incident Management Team has been mobilised and is working closely with the relevant authorities and response contractors to understand the situation and minimise any effect to the environment.”

“A further statement will be made as soon as more information becomes available.”

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “The Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Counter Pollution and Salvage team, together with other agencies, are monitoring the response of Eni UK and assisting partner local authorities in an ongoing response to an incident, which was first reported off the North Wales Coast yesterday.”

Below is a zoomed area of the map showing the two areas and connecting pipeline.

Top image: The UK Oil & Gas Authority map of activity in the area.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Airbus workers at Broughton vote to strike over pay 

News

Health Minister Eluned Morgan: All 5 to 11 years olds in Wales to be offered Covid jabs

News

Flintshire councillor slams youngsters ‘more interested in raves’ than climate change

News

Weather warning extended in Flintshire with two named storms set to cause strong winds and disruption

News

A £150 cost-of-living payment to be given to households in Wales who live in properties in council tax bands A-D

News

Three taken to hospital following a collision on A5026 at Gorsedd

News

Pipe fitter inspired to gold by Dad’s death is supporting apprentices on their skills journey

News

A £150 cost-of-living payment to be given to households in Wales who live in properties in council tax bands A-D

News

Kind-hearted Holywell students organise “Whole School” Valentine’s Day treat

News





Read 407,824 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn