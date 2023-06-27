Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 27th Jun 2023

RCN Wales halts July strike action following Welsh Government talks

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Wales has announced the suspension of its scheduled strike action for the 12th and 13th of July. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The decision follows an invitation by the Welsh Government for further discussions on non-pay elements of the recent pay award. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This development also means the RCN Wales statutory ballot, which was due to open on 3rd July, will be put on hold. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RCN members previously rejected the latest pay offer from the Welsh Government, resulting in strike action earlier this month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, the revised pay package was implemented after a majority of other health unions accepted the deal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RCN Wales is seeking commitments from the Welsh Government to enhance the working conditions of the nursing workforce, addressing members’ concerns about patient safety and the future of the nursing profession. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RCN Wales Director, Helen Whyley, highlighted the effectiveness of their June strike action in prompting the government’s responsiveness. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our strike action in June has clearly been effective as the Welsh government has listened to RCN members voices about issues facing nursing in Wales and have reached out to RCN Wales for official discussions on non-pay elements of working conditions,” she said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Whyley added, “Industrial action continues to be a last resort for nursing staff. The pressure put on the Welsh government by our members has been key to these talks commencing.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The RCN Wales Board has agreed that the scheduled ballot launch and strike action should be put on hold in favour of returning to official talks on behalf of its members in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Whyley expressed optimism that the discussions would result in significant positive outcomes for NHS nursing staff, improving their terms and conditions in addition to the implemented pay award. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Discussions are expected to be time-limited, and RCN Wales will update its members on the outcomes in due course. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It remains to be seen whether this resumption of dialogue will signal the end of the ongoing dispute between the nursing union and the Welsh Government. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Wales to regulate unhealthy food promotion in bid to combat growing obesity crises
  • Funding announced for new dedicated Senedd Reporter after Welsh independent media push
  • Unite secures victory in campaign to save Welsh bus routes

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Wales to regulate unhealthy food promotion in bid to combat growing obesity crises

    News

    Funding announced for new dedicated Senedd Reporter after Welsh independent media push

    News

    Unite secures victory in campaign to save Welsh bus routes

    News

    Soaring food prices affecting mental health of shoppers and families across the UK, according to WHICH?

    News

    ‘Revenge Porn’ offenders to face jail in online safety bill overhaul

    News

    Fun-filled day planned at Flint RNLI’s annual Dog Show & Open Day

    News

    Local politicians formally object to Flintshire hotel asylum seeker plan

    News

    Second planning permission attempt for gym and community hub in Sealand

    News

    Flintshire County Council shows support for Armed Forces Week

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn