Ray Woolley’s annual Connah’s Quay to Chester row raises £4,000 for charity

A charity stalwart has once again demonstrated his unwavering dedication to Cancer Research UK, raising an impressive £4,000 through his annual charity row.

The event, which took place on 7th July 2024, saw 84-year-old Ray Woolley row from Connah’s Quay to Chester, supported by the Deeside Committee.

Ray, who has dedicated much of his life to fundraising efforts, continues to be an inspiring figure in the local community.

His tireless commitment has benefited not only Cancer Research UK but also numerous other local charities over the years.

Speaking about Ray’s remarkable achievement, members of the Deeside Committee, including Sarah Jones, Wendy Mitchell-Craig, and Casey Burke, were on hand for the cheque presentation.

They praised his ongoing efforts, noting that Ray’s dedication serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for others.

“We are incredibly proud of Ray and the funds he continues to raise for our cause. His dedication over the years has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said committee member Sarah Jones.

Ray also extended his heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported and sponsored his rowing challenge.

Their generosity has been pivotal in helping him achieve such a significant contribution towards cancer research.

For those interested in following Ray’s journey or getting involved with future fundraising efforts, the Deeside Committee has an active Facebook page under “Deeside Committee (CRUK).”