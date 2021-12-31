Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 31st Dec 2021

Updated: Fri 31st Dec

Rail passengers asked to check before they travel as TfW updates emergency timetable from Monday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Rail passengers are being asked to check before they travel as Transport for Wales updates its emergency rail timetable from Monday 3 January.

TfW and Network Rail have continued to see a significant increase in staff absences as a result of the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and this has impacted rail services in recent weeks.

As a result, TfW introduced an emergency rail timetable from 22 December, which equated to a reduction of between 10-15% of the standard timetable introduced on 12 December. However, with staff absences continuing to increase, the decision has been taken to further reduce services to ensure the company can provide a reliable service throughout this latest stage of the pandemic.

The new timetable equates to a further reduction of 10-15% of the timetable introduced on 22 December, with a focus on parts of the rail network suffering from particularly high staff absence. This move is in line with service reductions being introduced by other operators across the whole of the British rail network.

The new timetable will remain in place over the coming weeks and will be reviewed regularly as the rail industry in Wales monitors the impact of the new Omicron variant on staff levels.

All customers are urged to check www.tfw.wales before travelling and follow the up-to-date guidance from the Welsh Government.

Jan Chaudhry-Van de Velde, Managing Director of TfW Rail, said:

“We are very much dealing with the Omicron wave of Covid infections and, like many public service organisations, have seen a major rise in colleague absences over the last few weeks.

“It’s fundamental we continue to run as reliable a service as possible for our customers and therefore we are introducing a revised timetable from 3 January, reducing the risk of late notice cancellations.

“Wherever we can, we’ll use additional carriages made available due to the reduced timetable to run longer trains, which will help with social distancing. We’ll also provide supplementary road transport, where possible.

“We appreciate this will be frustrating for some customers, and we have not taken this decision lightly. We ask that all customers check online before they travel and follow current government advice. Our aim is to restore the timetable as soon as absence rates caused by this wave of the pandemic allow.”

Customers who have already purchased tickets for services affected by this change will be able to use their tickets on alternative TfW rail services. Alternatively, they will be able to request a refund by visiting www.tfw.wales.

The following routes will see all TfW rail services replaced by replacement bus services:

– Llandudno-Blaenau Ffestiniog
– Chester-Liverpool Lime Street



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

A548 in Bagillt currently closed due to a fire at a recycling centre – residents asked to close windows and doors

News

Health board: “Visit loved ones in North Wales hospitals only if it’s absolutely necessary” as COVID cases surge

News

North Wales Police make 180 arrests during Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign

News

Betsi Cadwaladr: Covid-19 vaccine uptake in North Wales ‘lower than we would like’ over last week

News

Call for Welsh Government to “mobilise army of ex teachers” to ease spring term Covid pressures

News

UPDATED: Hawarden warmest place in UK this morning at 15ºC – New Years Eve record broken

News

RSPCA reveals the animals it’s rescued from the strangest and most surprising situations of 2021

News

“You can’t hide, we will find you” Police drone guides dog unit to intercept suspects on the run in Buckley

News

New Pfizer pill approved in UK for people at high risk from Covid

News





Read 416,394 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn