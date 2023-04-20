Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 20th Apr 2023

Quay Clean: 80 bags of litter collected during annual event

Connah’s Quay has recently held its annual Quay Clean event as part of the Keep Wales Tidy “Spring Clean Cymru” campaign. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The week-long event, which took place from the 27th of March to the 2nd of April 2023, aimed to pick up as much litter as possible from the streets and parks in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This year’s event, which was the 3rd Quay Clean, saw a hive of cleaning activity over the week with 10 organized litter pick events and an impressive 206 people taking part, including 148 students and 59 volunteers from local community groups. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A total of 80 bags of litter were collected from 9 different locations across Connah’s Quay, including the Coastal Path, Wepre Park, Broadoak Woods, and Golftyn Park. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The items found and removed by volunteers were varied and included a bike, sofa, garden bench, and a chair. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event has received positive feedback from the community, with many locals taking to social media to praise the effort and commitment of the volunteers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This year saw a wide range of people and groups get involved in the Quay Clean event. A huge thank you goes to Our Back Yard, Friends of Wepre Park, Friends of Quay Scape Gardens, Flintshire County Council, Keep Wales Tidy, The Wild Fowlers, Ysgol Bryn Deva, Ysgol Cae’r Nant, Ysgol Golftyn and last but not least the community of Connah’s Quay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event has been praised for bringing together local people and groups from the area to work towards a common goal, promoting a sense of community spirit and civic pride. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event was part of Keep Wales Tidy’s wider “Spring Clean Cymru” campaign, which aims to encourage people across Wales to take action and help clean up their local areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With litter being a major problem in many parts of the UK, events like the Quay Clean are becoming increasingly important in tackling the issue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Keep Wales Tidy has said that it hopes that events like this will inspire more people to get involved and help to create a cleaner and greener Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

