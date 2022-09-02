Public to have chance to see designs for Wrexham’s new ‘Football Museum for Wales’

Listen to this article

Members of the public will have the chance this month to see how the new Football Museum for Wales will look once completed.

The new ‘museum of two halves’, at the Wrexham Museum on Regent Street, is going to be a national attraction for Wrexham City Centre, celebrating Welsh football, past and present, in all its diversity.

It will be located alongside a fully revamped museum, which will feature exhibitions from Wrexham and north-east Wales.

This month members of the public will have the chance to see how the new facilities will look and find out what sort of exhibits will be on display in the galleries at a special open day.

Taking place at the Wrexham Museum on Tuesday 13 September, the event will provide an opportunity to view large scale, illustrated displays of the design plans for the new museums.

There will also be able to speak to the project design team in person, ask questions and offer feedback and suggestions.

Cllr Paul Roberts, Lead Member for Partnerships and Community Safety said: “The design team have been making great progress with the plans for the new museums so we’re delighted to offer this opportunity for the public to come and view the proposals up close and speak to the team in person.

“Over 500 people took part in the public consultation last year.

“The feedback received has helped inform the latest design plans and we’ve also assembled a number of specialist and community focus groups who are working closely with us throughout the project.”

“This is a huge development for Wrexham city centre which promises to attract new visitors from around the country and beyond so I hope as many people as possible will make the most of the opportunity to view the plans at this key stage of its development.”

The family friendly open day event will take place on Tuesday 13 September at Wrexham Museum on Regent Street.

There will be two opportunities to attend on the day – an afternoon session from 1.30pm-3.30pm and an evening session from 6pm-8pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend either session – or both.

Wrexham Museum will also launch its new exhibition – Shirt Stories: A shirt by shirt history of Welsh Football – on 17 September.

Read Next