Public set for ‘peaceful protest’ outside Deeside Fire Station over potential shake up
Concerned members of the community are set to hold a ‘peaceful protest’ outside Deeside Fire Station later this month over a potential major change that could impact night response times.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority has embarked on a public consultation, seeking views from local residents, workers, and commuters regarding the future of emergency coverage across the region.
Central to the proposed modifications is the possible transition of Deeside Fire Station’s nighttime staffing from full-time firefighters to the Retained Duty System (RDS) format.
In this system, firefighters, who may have other primary jobs, remain on-call to respond to emergencies.
These on-call firefighters, equipped with radio pagers, must reside or work near their station to ensure prompt response due to strict time mandates.
Moreover, the broader proposed overhaul also encompasses rural stations like Corwen, Dolgellau, and Porthmadog. These could be remodelled into daytime staffed stations.
Such a move could result in the reassignment of 28 full-time firefighter roles, predominantly from Deeside and Rhyl, hinting at possible job cuts.
Opponents of the proposal highlight potential adverse consequences on emergency response times.
Jack Sargeant, Member of Senedd for Alyn and Deeside, articulated his apprehensions in a candid letter to the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service. “Such changes may even endanger lives,” he cautioned.
Mell Jones, an active community member orchestrating the forthcoming protest outside Deeside Fire Station, on September 30, commented:
“Our firefighters in Deeside are a crucial part of our community. Delayed responses due to these changes may have tragic consequences.”
“With hundreds of new houses coming up, stripping away essential needs seems counterintuitive.”
Mell who is also behind a petition added: “Please support this petition and save our local firefighters.”
The consultation offers a crucial opportunity for voices to be heard and for stakeholders to determine the future of fire service delivery in North Wales, it closed on September 22.
