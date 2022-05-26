Public Health Wales: Visitors to farm attractions reminded of hand washing importance after contact with animals

Public Health Wales is reminding people who visit farm attractions of the importance of washing their hands after contact with animals.

Since April, Public Health Wales and Local Authority Environmental Health Officers have investigated several cases of diarrhoea potentially linked to visits to open farms.

The cause is a tiny parasite (germ) called Cryptosporidium (or Crypto, for short). Cases have mainly been reported in young children but some adults have also been ill.

Several of the recent Crypto cases have visited open farms just before becoming ill, where further investigations and environmental sampling are taking place.

Public Health Wales is reminding people who visit open farms or other farm-based attractions of the importance of washing their hands, with warm running water and liquid soap and hygienic hand drying, after contact with animals.

Open farms, farm parks, agricultural shows and rescue centres are all popular attractions especially for children but it’s important that visitors are aware of the disease risks associated with all livestock.

Germs, including Crypto, can be caught from sheep, cows, goats but especially lambs, goat kids and calves, and from other livestock to humans through contact with infected faeces and other body fluids. This can happen even if the animals look healthy.

You can also catch germs from animal bedding and fencing or by stroking their fur.

It is also possible that infection can be picked up from other contaminated surfaces in a farm park, for example bouncy castles or sand pits, as well as the wider countryside.

Dr Robert Smith from the Public Health Wales Communicable Disease Surveillance Centre said:

“Animal petting and lambing events are popular with families and they are a great way to see more of the countryside and experience working life on a farm.

“However, it is important that everyone follows good hand hygiene advice to limit the transmission and spread of infectious diseases. Good hand washing after coming into contact with farm animals, their bedding or dirty equipment or clothing is really important in preventing infection.

“Although the number of people seriously affected by contact with farm animals is low, it is important that everyone, especially parents of younger children and pregnant women, are aware of the potential risks. Pregnant women or those with an underlying health condition including immunosuppression should avoid animal contact.

“Infection can also be passed on from animal bedding and fencing or by stroking their fur, consumption of animal food, or ingesting dirt from the environment.

“People are encouraged to contact their GP if they experience diarrhoea, especially bloody diarrhoea, watery diarrhoea, fever or flu-like symptoms and explain they have been in contact with a farm or with animals. GPs are encouraged to submit faecal specimens from patients who may have had animal contact and to indicate this on the request form.”

Simple hygiene precautions to remember include:

Check the hygiene facilities at the farm – there should be good hand washing facilities with hot running water, liquid soap and paper towels

Hand gels are not a substitute for soap and water and will not kill many of the infections carried by animals.

Wash hands with soap and hot water immediately after touching animals, their fencing, flooring or bedding

Throw away any food or drink which has been dropped on the ground

Outdoor picnic tables may be contaminated with bird droppings

Do not eat or drink while touching animals or walking round the farm

Eat only in designated areas, and only after washing hands

Ensure that children are closely supervised, and that they wash their hands properly

Avoid putting fingers in mouths, biting fingernails or touching faces while petting animals or walking around the farm

Avoid kissing farm animals and don’t allow children to put their faces close to animals

Take particular care if pregnant, avoiding contact with farm animals and their droppings

If possible to do so, clean contaminated footwear and pushchair wheels thoroughly before leaving the farm and wash your hands immediately afterwards

Always read and follow the notices and signage on the farm

Further information:

Health and Safety Executive: Preventing or controlling ill health from animal contact at visitor attractions or open farms – Agriculture – HSE

The Visit My Farm website is an information hub for farmers hosting school visits and for teachers arranging school visits to farms: Code of Practice | Access To Farms (visitmyfarm.org)