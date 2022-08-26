Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 26th Aug 2022

Public Health Wales – E.coli warning as diarrhoea and vomiting cases rise in Flintshire

Public Health Wales are reminding people to not skip on basic hygiene and to wash your hands.

The warning comes as there has been an increase in cases of diarrhoea and vomiting in the Wrexham and Flintshire areas.

In a short note today Public Health Wales said, “There’s been an increase in cases of diarrhoea and vomiting, specifically those caused by a bacteria known as E. Coli, in the Wrexham and Flintshire areas.

“It’s important to remember that washing our hands is one of the best ways to fight infections.”

“By washing our hands regularly, but particularly before and after handling food, we can protect ourselves and the people we care for from getting unwell.”

Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria are frequently found in the intestines of humans and animals.

There are many different types of E. coli, and while some live in the intestine quite harmlessly, others may cause a variety of diseases.

The bacterium is found in faeces and can survive in the environment. E. coli bacteria can cause a range of infections including urinary tract infection, cystitis (infection of the bladder), and intestinal infection. E. coli bacteraemia (blood stream infection) may be caused by primary infections spreading to the blood.

 

 

