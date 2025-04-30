Public Health Wales calls on parents to protect young people against cancer with HPV vaccination

Parents and guardians across Wales are being encouraged to ensure young people take up the offer of the HPV vaccine in school, as part of efforts by Public Health Wales to boost protection against several types of cancer.

The HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine is routinely offered to pupils in Year 8, typically aged 12 to 13, with a single dose providing long-term protection against high-risk strains of the virus. These strains are known to be linked to cervical cancer, as well as cancers of the head, neck, genitals and anus.

Chris Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said: “Most HPV infections don’t show any symptoms and for most people, the virus will clear from the body naturally without causing harm. However, in some cases it can lead to cell changes that may develop into cancer, or cause genital warts.

“High-risk types of HPV are linked to cervical cancer, head and neck cancers, and other cancers of the genitals and anus.

“The HPV vaccine is a safe and highly effective single-dose vaccine that is offered to all children at 12 to 13 years of age, or school year 8. It provides long-lasting protection against HPV and the cancers it can cause.”

Rhian Griffiths died from cervical cancer aged just 25. Her parents have since campaigned for wider vaccine uptake and raised more than £1 million in her memory. Her father, Wayne Griffiths, said: “Rhian didn’t want to be forgotten and she never will be. If hearing her story encourages even one person to get vaccinated or attend a screening, it could save a life and spare another family the pain we have been through.

“Don’t be unsure – what’s stopping you? There are no disadvantages, and it could save your life. Anything that can reduce your risk of cancer is worth it.”

The vaccine is also available to those who may have missed their school dose, with options to receive it through community clinics or GP surgeries. Young people remain eligible until their 25th birthday, with a catch-up programme in place for boys born after 1 September 2006.

Graham Brown, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: “The HPV vaccine is a highly effective vaccine that provides long-lasting protection against HPV and the cancers it can cause. Even if you’ve had the HPV vaccine, it is still important to attend cervical screening appointments.

“The vaccine protects against the most common types of HPV that cause cervical cancer but doesn’t protect against all types. Getting the HPV vaccine and attending your screening appointments, when invited, offers the best protection from HPV-related cancers in the future.”

Chris Johnson added: “It’s important that parents and guardians understand the benefits of the HPV vaccine and how it can help protect their children later in life. We’re urging them to make sure their child takes up the vaccine when offered, to help protect them from HPV-related cancer in the future.”

More information is available at: HPV- Public Health Wales.