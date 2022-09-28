Prospective Ysgol Treffynnon Head Student attends service in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

An Ysgol Treffynnon head student candidate attended a special thanksgiving service in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11.

Ayanda Parkies, year 11, was accompanied by Rebekah Rae, ALN teacher and Student Voice lead, to the service held on Sunday at St James’ Church, Holywell. Mrs Rae received a letter from Holywell Town Council inviting the school to be represented at the service and Ayanda, one of several applicants for a head student role, was delighted to be asked.

The service featured a variety of hymns, with two bible readings and a homily for the Queen. Both the Welsh and British National anthems were played, and the Lord’s prayer was read.

Dignitaries from Holywell Town Council attended as well as representatives from St John’s Ambulance, the police, local scouts and other community organisations.

Ayanda is one of several candidates for a Head Student role and elections are being held at the school this week.

She said: “I was so pleased to be able to attend the memorial service and represent my school. It was a really moving service and made me reflect again on our wonderful Queen and the incredible example she set in terms of duty throughout her 70 year reign.”

Mrs Rae said: “It was a privilege to be invited to attend this special service and pay our respects to the late Queen with members of our community.

“Ayanda is an outstanding student and a joy to teach. I was proud to attend this important service with such an exemplary representative of our school.”

