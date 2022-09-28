Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 28th Sep 2022

Prospective Ysgol Treffynnon Head Student attends service in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

An Ysgol Treffynnon head student candidate attended a special thanksgiving service in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11.

Ayanda Parkies, year 11, was accompanied by Rebekah Rae, ALN teacher and Student Voice lead, to the service held on Sunday at St James’ Church, Holywell.  Mrs Rae received a letter from Holywell Town Council inviting the school to be represented at the service and Ayanda, one of several applicants for a head student role, was delighted to be asked.

The service featured a variety of hymns, with two bible readings and a homily for the Queen.  Both the Welsh and British National anthems were played, and the Lord’s prayer was read.

Dignitaries from Holywell Town Council attended as well as representatives from St John’s Ambulance, the police, local scouts and other community organisations. 

Ayanda is one of several candidates for a Head Student role and elections are being held at the school this week.  

She said: “I was so pleased to be able to attend the memorial service and represent my school.  It was a really moving service and made me reflect again on our wonderful Queen and the incredible example she set in terms of duty throughout her 70 year reign.”

Mrs Rae said: “It was a privilege to be invited to attend this special service and pay our respects to the late Queen with members of our community.  

“Ayanda is an outstanding student and a joy to teach.  I was proud to attend this important service with such an exemplary representative of our school.”

Read Next

  • Critical care doctor urges North Wales public to get flu vaccine this winter
  • Campaign launched to show how 870 mile Wales Coastal Path can be accessed by train
  • Delayed kick-off: FIFA-loving gamers to spend over 90 minutes waiting for new release to download
  • Sharp rise in demand for occupational therapy in children’s services

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Critical care doctor urges North Wales public to get flu vaccine this winter

    News

    Campaign launched to show how 870 mile Wales Coastal Path can be accessed by train

    News

    Delayed kick-off: FIFA-loving gamers to spend over 90 minutes waiting for new release to download

    News

    Sharp rise in demand for occupational therapy in children’s services

    News

    Royal Mail workers to take further 19 days of strike action

    News

    People buying homes in Wales for less than £225,000 will pay no tax from October

    News

    North Wales criminals using a ‘dodgy eBay-type service’ on the dark web to trade drugs and firearms

    News

    Senior Councillors unanimously vote to introduce 24 “warm hubs” in Flintshire

    News

    Be on high alert for energy-related scams, here is how to spot a bogus text

    News




    Read 388,912 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn