Product Safety watchdog issues urgent warning over heated hairbrush and dryer model

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) is urging the public to stop using a heated hairbrush and dryer which can catch fire during normal use.

The product, originally branded ‘One Step model SM-5250’, was initially recalled in 2020 but OPSS has since identified a number of similar models that are still being sold through online marketplaces.

As a result, the public are being asked to check the design of any heated hairbrushes in their home. If they are similar in design to the recalled product, even if under a different brand, they must stop using them immediately and contact the seller for a refund.

OPSS is issuing this urgent warning to the public following its own tests of models it purchased through online marketplaces in recent weeks. All were found to be non-compliant, and a number caught fire during testing.

In the meantime, OPSS is in contact with suppliers to require them to stop the sale of these or similar dangerous models.

OPSS Chief Executive Graham Russell said:

“OPSS is issuing this urgent warning to the public because we believe there is real danger that these products will cause serious harm if used. The fact that they are still available for sale two years after the initial recall is a matter that we are currently investigating.”