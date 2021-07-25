Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 25th Jul 2021

Updated: Sun 25th Jul

Problems with water supplies reported in parts of Deeside

There are reports that some properties in the Aston, Queensferry and Shotton areas are without water or suffering from low water pressure.

It’s due to a burst water main Welsh Water has said.

Welsh Water posted on its website: “We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.”

“Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water.”

“We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this evening.”

Welsh Water has also said properties in the wider Deeside area including Connah’s Quay and Sandycroft as well as Flint are being affected by discoloured water.

The Water company has posted on its website: “We’re aware that customers are affected by discoloured water.”

“We anticipate all supplies will be restored by early this evening.”

“If you can run your cold kitchen tap, this will also help to clear the supply.

Further updates will be provided here when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”



