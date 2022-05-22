Praise for PD Guinness after finding man in need if urgent help

A brave police dog from the North Wales & Cheshire Police Alliance may have saved a man’s life today while protecting his handler and other officers.

Police were called to an undisclosed location during the early hours of Sunday morning to search for a man ‘suffering a serious mental health episode’ and threatening to take his own life.

PD Guinness – a general-purpose police dog – and his handler were on the scene to assist and the pair set off to search a wooded area for the man.

After leading the search, the man was found ensuring he gets the help and care needed, thanks to the work PD Guinness and his handler.

Sharing the update and a picture of proud PD Guinness, the dog section posted on its Facebook page:

“During the early hours of this morning, a male suffering a serious mental health episode and threatening to take his own life was located in a wooded area by PD Guinness, ensuring the male gets the help needed whilst protecting his handler & other officers throughout the incident.”

Responding to the Facebook post, people were quick to praise PD Guinness and his handler.

Barbara said: “Well done PD Guinness, handler and Police team you’ve done it again! another life saved! Thank you all.”

Emma commented: “Great job PD Guinness and handler! Glad the man is getting some help.”

Jen said: “Fantastic team work and well done PD Guinness. Hoping the person gets the help they so desperately need.”

Diane said: “Well done Guinness!, these dogs truly are mans best friend!, or foe!, I know which side I’m glad to be on!”

General purpose police dogs are multi-disciplined canines who are trained to work under a variety of conditions.

Dog breeds used tend to be German Shepherds, Dutch Herders or Malinois.

General purpose police dogs have a depth of skills that includes; searching for missing persons, tracking suspects from crime scenes and recovery of recently discarded articles that could be used as evidence.

They also protect their handler and other officers in dangerous situations and even the mere presence of these police dogs can also be enough to discourage bad behaviour.

Most handlers in the North Wales & Cheshire Police Dog Alliance have a general purpose dog and a specialist dog such as a Labrador, Cocker or Springer Spaniel.