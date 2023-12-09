Power cuts strike in parts of Flintshire

Residents in the CH6, CH7, and CH8 postcode areas, including Holywell, Mold, and Bagillt, have been hit by power cuts this afternoon.

SP Energy Network said it first became aware of the outages at 4:51 pm in Mold and 5:21 pm in Holywell.

The electricity provider has stated its control centre is actively attempting to restore the electricity supply remotely.

Meanwhile, they have dispatched the next available teams of engineers to locate and rectify the faults as rapidly and safely as possible.

In Mold (CH7 area), the power outage was reported first, and efforts are being made to have electricity back by 7:00 pm.

Similarly, in the CH8 postcode area of Holywell, the expected restoration time is around 7:30 pm.

However, the situation appears more complex in the CH6 and CH8 areas, covering Bagillt and parts of Holywell, where restoration is taking longer due to difficulties encountered in locating the fault. "The team is now working to restore power by 10:45 pm."

SP Energy Networks has not said if the current weather is to blame for the power issues, a yellow alert for strong winds currently in place in Flintshire.

The yellow warning, is effective in Flintshire until 11:45 pm this evening and covers all of Wales, a large part of central England, and the North West.

SP Energy Network has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the power cuts.

They have urged anyone requiring additional help or support to contact them on the emergency number, 105.

