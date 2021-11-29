Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 29th Nov 2021

Updated: Mon 29th Nov

Power cuts still affecting households in region following following Storm Arwen

Update: Liam O’Sullivan from SP Energy Networks has said there are 1,600 still without power, he said, “overnight we’ve restored around seven and a half thousand with 1600 to go through the course of today and perhaps a small number into tomorrow.”

Earlier report: SP Energy Networks are asking people to call them on 105 as they are “organising hot food, drinks and other welfare services to accommodation if required” to vulnerable people.

Power cuts are still affecting some parts of Flintshire following gale force winds on Friday and Saturday which caused “very severe” damage to the electricity network.

In England and Wales 5,000 of their customers are affected mainly in Dee Valley, Oswestry, Mid Wales and North Wales after the weekend storm that began to hit on Friday evening.

SP Energy Networks said at 10:30PM on Sunday evening, “We’re committed to getting our customers without power back on as quickly and safely as we can but understand just how frustrating it is when you’re without power.”

In many areas damage has been severe caused by fallen trees and other wind-blown debris, with the power company saying engineers are also dealing with impacted road networks making access to repairs even harder.

SP Energy Networks say, “We will be keeping our customers up-to-date with our progress and we’re in in touch with our vulnerable customers throughout the day, organising hot food and drinks and other welfare services for them as needed. We are also offering our customers reimbursement for hot food if they continue to be off supply.”

Map shows location of power cuts as of Sunday evening

“Colleagues across our call centre and social media teams are also working around the clock to answer and get back to customers with the latest updates, but we know it’s taking us much longer than usual to get back to you.”

“Over the last few days, we’ve received an unprecedented volume of contacts from customers by both phone and social media, so we’d encourage you to check our website for updates where you can in the first instance.”

“Importantly, if you or someone in your home is vulnerable, please make sure you call us on 105 so that we can discuss any further support we can give you from organising hot food, drinks and other welfare services to accomodation if required. It might take us a little longer to answer your call, but our teams are here 24/7 to speak to as many customers as we possibly can.”

Top pic: a tree fallen on a power line.



