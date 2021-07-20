Poundland chilled and frozen rollout will reach a landmark when Flint store becomes 200th to be converted

Poundland is pushing ahead with the summer rollout of its chilled and frozen food ranges which is poised to pass the 200-store mark in the next few weeks.

The company says the launch of the new ranges has “been a big hit with customers” with more than 170 stores being converted since the first pilot in 2019.

Phase 4 of the rollout, known internally as Project Diamond Ice, is underway this month as another 37 stores get the new “shop-in-shops – widening Poundland’s role as an essential retailer serving its local communities.

The 200th store is set to be at Poundland on the Flintshire Retail Park in Flint.

That will put Poundland on track to have chilled and frozen food in 250 stores by the autumn and as many as 500 within two years.

Austin Cooke, retail and transformation director, said: “To bring chilled and frozen food to more than 200 stores in such a short time frame is a tremendous achievement.

“Customers tell us that they love the ranges, the famous brands, and say the prices are amazing. That’s why we’re pushing hard to keep going as quickly as we can so that we can bring even more choice and value where our customers want it most.”

The chilled and frozen food programme has been accelerated following the acquisition of Fultons Foods in October as part of a £25 million investment in chilled and frozen over two years, including expansion at Fultons’ distribution centre in Barnsley and Poundland’s distribution centre in Harlow, Essex.