Posted: Thu 13th Oct 2022

Updated: Thu 13th Oct

Postal workers in Flintshire on picket lines again as long running dispute over pay continues

Striking postal workers are manning picket lines in Flintshire today as a long-running dispute over pay and conditions continues.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said 115,000 members across the UK are walking out in a 24-hour strike which began at 4am today, Thursday 13 October.

The union is demanding that Royal Mail Group make an adequate pay award that covers the current cost of living increases for its members.

The strike action is part of the previously announced 19 days of strike action in the run-up to Christmas – traditionally the Royal Mail’s busiest time of year.

The CWU tweeted a picture (above) of workers on strike outside the delivery office in Mold.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward previously said: “Postal workers in this country will not meekly accept having their lives being made worse for the benefit of a wealthy few.

“We are seeing a national outpouring of anger from workers who are sick to the back teeth of an incompetent business elite who want to destroy a great institution, worsen working conditions and damage the communities our members serve.

“Workers will never accept the Uberisation of Royal Mail – nor will the public, who have backed us in unprecedented numbers in the past few months.

“Postal workers are not going to swerve in our determination, which is something that Royal Mail have got to realise.

“Royal Mail bosses have lost the dressing room, and unless they make efforts to get real on negotiating with workers representatives, serious disruption will continue.

“In the meantime, we urge every member of the public to stand by their postie.”

The union has announced 19 further days of strike action in the build up to the busy Christmas period.

 

