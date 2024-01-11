Post Office scandal: £75,000 compensation, insufficient says Deeside politician

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant has called for immediate action in response to the Prime Minister's announcement regarding the Post Office Horizon scandal.

The legislation, aimed at exonerating and compensating affected sub-postmasters and mistresses, has been deemed inadequate and sluggish by the Deeside politician, who has long advocated for the victims of this scandal.

Public interest in the Horizon case and the plight of sub-postmasters and mistresses has piqued following a recent ITV drama portrayal.

The Horizon system, developed by Fujitsu and introduced in 1999, has been central to this controversy. Intended to assist branches with various administrative tasks, it instead became notorious for its errors, causing significant account shortfalls and unfairly placing blame on sub-postmasters and mistresses.

Addressing the Senedd on Wednesday, Jack Sargeant stressed the urgent need for legislation to provide adequate compensation and exoneration for those impacted.

He underscored the extent of the damages – from financial ruin to the loss of lives – inflicted upon individuals unjustly accused of fraud and theft due to the system's faults.

The proposed £75,000 compensation, according to Mr Sargeant, is insufficient considering the scale of the losses suffered. He said, "People have lost houses, been made bankrupt, lost their life savings. They have been waiting years to clear their names and to get adequate compensation."

His words painted a grim picture of the despair and frustration experienced by many. He asked the Minister, "Would she stress to the UK Government that the compensation has to be significant enough to recognise the reality of the situation?"

"The initial £75,000 figure announced by the Prime Minister this afternoon for the group litigation order postmasters is simply not good enough," Mr Sargeant said.

He added, "Whilst we await the finer details of the Prime Minister's proposals, particularly those to exonerate innocent victims, will you express to the UK Ministers that speed is of the essence here?"

"People have already passed away waiting to clear their names, and the sub-postmasters and their families should not be waiting a second longer for the compensation, justice, and truth they deserve."

Responding to these concerns, Deputy Minister Hannah Blythyn MS acknowledged the depth of the injustice and the failure of the justice system to protect ordinary people. She concurred with Mr Sargeant on the necessity for swift and appropriate action.

Ms Blythyn also noted the significant role of the recent ITV drama in bringing widespread attention to the issue, which had previously been largely overlooked despite its severity.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office, the ITV drama focusing on the scandal, has sparked public outrage and brought to light the hardships faced by hundreds of former Post Office workers.

Ms Blythyn said, "I just want to assure Members that the Counsel General is shortly meeting with all four UK nations, and this profoundly distressing and long-lasting miscarriage of justice will be discussed together, alongside the fundamental changes that are absolutely needed to ensure that the rule of law is more than just a soundbite."



.

