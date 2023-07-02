Portrait of WGU Chancellor Colin Jackson proudly unveiled

A portrait of Wrexham Glyndwr University (WGU) Chancellor, Colin Jackson CBE has been unveiled.

Produced by contemporary portrait painter, Charles Moxon, the portrait is currently on loan to WGU and is being displayed at the university's Plas Coch campus after being exhibited in London in the Contemporary British Portrait Painters exhibition.

At a special unveiling at the university, Mr Moxon and Colin discussed the portrait and how it came to be, before Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor of WGU, gave them a tour of the university's Regent Street building – the home of the institution's Art and Design degrees.

Mr Moxon, who has painted a number of notable figures over the course of his career including Harriet Harman, Levi Roots and Sharmadean Reid, said it was a “huge privilege” to paint Colin.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said: "I'm absolutely delighted that Colin likes the portrait and that it's been so well received by Wrexham Glyndwr University.

"As a portrait painter, it's important to me to create something that captures the essence of the subject and evokes a sense of connection. I hope that my painting of Colin will continue to foster a feeling of warmth and connectivity that I have seen in the people of Wrexham."

The portrait of Colin came about as part of an ongoing series that Mr Moxon is working on of prominent and influential British people.

"Colin is someone who has inspired and continues to inspire so many people, and I wanted to capture his character in a contemplative and introspective portrait. I was delighted to have the opportunity to create this portrait of him," he said.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Colin said: "I was totally blown away when Charles approached me but to see the end-result and how I've been brought to life through an oil painting is just astonishing. I can't thank Charles enough – his talent is extraordinary.

"It also fills me with an enormous sense of pride to know that it's on display at the university. That's really wonderful."

Professor Hinfelaar added: "A huge thank you to Charles for this wonderful portrait of our Chancellor, Colin Jackson – it's displayed with pride and appreciation for the work that went into it.

"It was also wonderful to show him around our Regent Street building, and share some of the amazing work happening there amongst our Art and Design students and colleagues."

