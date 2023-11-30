Pontins Prestatyn ‘closing with immediate effect’
Pontins have said they are closing two of their sites, including Prestatyn Sands .
In a short statement the company said, “We regret to inform you that our parks in Prestatyn and Camber Sands will be closing with immediate effect.”
“Customers whose bookings will be affected by these closures will be contacted by our team and refunded. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
No further detail has been released.
