Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 23rd Sep 2021

Updated: Thu 23rd Sep

Police witness appeal following assault in Mold

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following an assault that took place in Mold.

The alleged incident happened on the walking track behind Lidl on Tuesday, September 7, sometime between 7pm and 9pm.

In an update on the forces South Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following an assault that took place on Tuesday 7th September 2021, between 7pm – 9pm on the old railway walking track behind Lidl in Mold.”

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.”

Information and can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 and quote number Z133758

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Researchers and patients across North Wales to support national multi-cancer detection test trial

News

Businesses get more time to prepare for digital tax changes

News

BHF Cymru: Number of people waiting for life saving treatment for heart conditions in Wales at a record high

News

A&E waiting times in Wales were “the worst on record” last month, new figures reveal

News

First look at £31m redevelopment plans for Flintshire secondary school site

News

Over 2.6 million UK adults online were scammed since start of pandemic a Trading Standards survey reveals

News

Flintshire man jailed for ‘sophisticated’ multi-kilo cannabis cultivation operation

News

Public consultation launched on plans to build 700,000 sq ft tissue production facility in Deeside creating up to 400 jobs

News

Company fined £90,000 after Hawarden care home manager suffered life-changing injuries in lift shaft fall

News





Read 439,766 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn