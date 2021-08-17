Police warning over selling items via social media sites after mobile phone stolen in Connah’s Quay

Police in Deeside are urging people to be vigilant when selling items such as mobile phones via social media sites.

A mobile phone was stolen from a person at an address in Bodnant Grove this afternoon, Tuesday 17 August.

The phone had been for sale on a social media site, two males wearing baseball caps and masks turned up at the address to buy the item.

They made off with the phone without handing money over for it, the two males ran off towards Clivedon Road.

Police have issued an appeal for any CCTV footage.

Posting an update on the North Flintshire Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said:

“Today at approximately 14:00 hours two males attended an address in Bodnant Grove and stole a mobile phone from a member of the public and ran off towards Clivedon Road.”

“Did you see anything or have CCTV that may assist us in locating the offenders.”

“The offenders are two males both wearing baseball caps and masks.”

“The item had been for sale on a social media site.”

“On this note please be vigilant in selling such items on sites and do not hand over goods to persons without payment, preferably cash.”

“Try to arrange such transactions in public areas as genuine persons will not mind!”

If you have any information or CCTV footage, it can be passed to North WalesPolice direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference Z120801