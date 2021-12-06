Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 6th Dec 2021

Police warning over scammers claiming to be from Sky broadband offering compensation

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Cyber Crime Police in North Wales have issued a warning over cold callers claiming to be from Sky broadband.

The telephone scam involves residents receiving cold calls purporting to be from Sky advising them that they are due compensation due to their internet speeds being too slow.

The caller requests the resident’s bank card details and mobile phone number.

If you receive a call such as this, put the phone down, it is a scam.

Do not give any personal or financial details.

North Wales Police, Cyber Crime Officer, Dewi Owen said:

“We’ve received reports of fraudsters contacting members of the public pretending to be from Sky.”

“The fraudsters claim to be offering compensation for poor broadband speed.”

“Victims have allowed access to their devices (laptop and smartphone) and have also provided their bank details in order to receive the compensation.”

“The fraudsters are then taking money out of the victims account in the thousands.”

What to do if you get a scam call or email

1. Forward the email to Sky

Email a copy of any email that is from ‘Sky’ but you suspect is a scam/phishing email to abuse@sky.com. If it’s from another company, contact them directly.

Sky says “abuse@sky.com gets a high volume of emails so you won’t get a reply, but we’ll review any info that’s provided and take any action needed after investigating. Emails about anything other than a suspected scam/phishing won’t be dealt with.”

2. Report it:

If you’ve received a phone call pretending to be from Sky or believe you’ve been a victim of fraud or cybercrime you can report it to Action Fraud directly.

Report it to Action Fraud:

  • Financial or personal details have been given out.
  • You suspect an email or call was a scam or fraudulent (even if you didn’t give out any personal details).
  • Something has been downloaded onto your computer, phone or tablet.

To report it to Action Fraud, go to the Action Fraud website, select REPORTING then Report a phishing attempt.

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

“Urgent appeal” to locate registered sex offender with links to North Wales

News

Police: Large amount of cable stolen from Deeside Industrial Estate

News

Flintshire Council calls for national pay scale for social care workers amid ‘staffing crisis’

News

Arriva Wales bus drivers vote to accept improved pay deal

News

North Wales Fire Service urging residents to follow simple tips to stay safe over the festive season

News

Flintshire community groups have until Friday to apply for share of a £60,000 seized from criminals

News

Flintshire students’ shoeboxes will ring festive joy to disadvantaged children

News

Transport for Wales is launching a new app which will feature a bilingual service

News

Police warning of abnormal load travelling Flintshire on Tuesday

News





Read 489,654 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn