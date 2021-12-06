Police warning over scammers claiming to be from Sky broadband offering compensation

Cyber Crime Police in North Wales have issued a warning over cold callers claiming to be from Sky broadband.

The telephone scam involves residents receiving cold calls purporting to be from Sky advising them that they are due compensation due to their internet speeds being too slow.

The caller requests the resident’s bank card details and mobile phone number.

If you receive a call such as this, put the phone down, it is a scam.

Do not give any personal or financial details.

North Wales Police, Cyber Crime Officer, Dewi Owen said:

“We’ve received reports of fraudsters contacting members of the public pretending to be from Sky.”

“The fraudsters claim to be offering compensation for poor broadband speed.”

“Victims have allowed access to their devices (laptop and smartphone) and have also provided their bank details in order to receive the compensation.”

“The fraudsters are then taking money out of the victims account in the thousands.”

What to do if you get a scam call or email