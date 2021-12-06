Police warning over scammers claiming to be from Sky broadband offering compensation
Cyber Crime Police in North Wales have issued a warning over cold callers claiming to be from Sky broadband.
The telephone scam involves residents receiving cold calls purporting to be from Sky advising them that they are due compensation due to their internet speeds being too slow.
The caller requests the resident’s bank card details and mobile phone number.
If you receive a call such as this, put the phone down, it is a scam.
Do not give any personal or financial details.
North Wales Police, Cyber Crime Officer, Dewi Owen said:
“We’ve received reports of fraudsters contacting members of the public pretending to be from Sky.”
“The fraudsters claim to be offering compensation for poor broadband speed.”
“Victims have allowed access to their devices (laptop and smartphone) and have also provided their bank details in order to receive the compensation.”
“The fraudsters are then taking money out of the victims account in the thousands.”
What to do if you get a scam call or email
1. Forward the email to Sky
Email a copy of any email that is from ‘Sky’ but you suspect is a scam/phishing email to abuse@sky.com. If it’s from another company, contact them directly.
Sky says “abuse@sky.com gets a high volume of emails so you won’t get a reply, but we’ll review any info that’s provided and take any action needed after investigating. Emails about anything other than a suspected scam/phishing won’t be dealt with.”
2. Report it:
If you’ve received a phone call pretending to be from Sky or believe you’ve been a victim of fraud or cybercrime you can report it to Action Fraud directly.
Report it to Action Fraud:
- Financial or personal details have been given out.
- You suspect an email or call was a scam or fraudulent (even if you didn’t give out any personal details).
- Something has been downloaded onto your computer, phone or tablet.
To report it to Action Fraud, go to the Action Fraud website, select REPORTING then Report a phishing attempt.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com