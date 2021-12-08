Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 8th Dec 2021

Police warning of abnormal load travelling through Flintshire on Thursday

Police have warned drivers about an ‘abnormal load’ that will travel through Flintshire on Thursday, December 9.

The load will enter Deeside (sometime during the afternoon police have not stated a time) from the M56 and travel Westbound up Aston Hill to the A55.

It will continue along the A55 in Flintshire and continue on to Junction 19 Glan Conwy.

The abnormal load will move onto A470 South, B5279, B5106 and arrive at Gorse Hill Caravans Trefriw at approx 6.30pm.

The load will be escorted by police from the layby on the A55 at Llanddulas from 12 noon.



