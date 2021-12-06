Police warning of abnormal load travelling Flintshire on Tuesday

Police have warned drivers about an ‘abnormal load’ that will travel through Flintshire early on Tuesday morning.

The load will enter Deeside from the M56 and travel Westbound up Aston Hill to the A55.

It will continue along the A55 through Flintshire, the load will travel along the A55 to junction 8, Ael Y Bowl interchange.

It will make then move onto A5025 arriving at Dulas, Gwynedd at approx 11am.