Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 6th Dec 2021

Updated: Mon 6th Dec

Police warning of abnormal load travelling Flintshire on Tuesday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have warned drivers about an ‘abnormal load’ that will travel through Flintshire early on Tuesday morning.

The load will enter Deeside from the M56 and travel Westbound up Aston Hill to the A55.

It will continue along the A55 through Flintshire, the load will travel along the A55 to junction 8, Ael Y Bowl interchange.

It will make then move onto A5025 arriving at Dulas, Gwynedd at approx 11am.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

“Urgent appeal” to locate registered sex offender with links to North Wales

News

Police: Large amount of cable stolen from Deeside Industrial Estate

News

Flintshire Council calls for national pay scale for social care workers amid ‘staffing crisis’

News

Police warning over scammers claiming to be from Sky broadband offering compensation

News

Arriva Wales bus drivers vote to accept improved pay deal

News

North Wales Fire Service urging residents to follow simple tips to stay safe over the festive season

News

Flintshire community groups have until Friday to apply for share of a £60,000 seized from criminals

News

Flintshire students’ shoeboxes will ring festive joy to disadvantaged children

News

Transport for Wales is launching a new app which will feature a bilingual service

News





Read 489,654 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn