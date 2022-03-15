Police warning as thieves in North Wales target Mercedes Sprinter vans
North Wales Police has issued a warning to owners of Mercedes Sprinter vans following a spate of keyless thefts.
Keyless theft happens when criminals use a transmitter to amplify the signal being emitted from the key inside the owners house to reach the vehicle outside.
This allows it to be unlocked and driven away in seconds.
PCSO Dave Jenkins from North Wales Police said: “Recently there have been several reports of Mercedes Sprinter vans stolen in North Wales where the keys have not been used by the perpetrators.”
“In view of this we would advise owners of such vehicles to take all reasonable precautions to safeguard their vehicles including blocking vehicle in with other vehicles when parked overnight or fitting a steering lock or pedal box lock.”
More advice for owners:
-
In the house, store keys away from accessible doors and windows, inside a Faraday bag (search RFID security at www.securedbydesign.com for details of police preferred specification products) and then potentially into a metal tin. Several anti-theft pouches are available which are designed to block signals emitted by the key.
-
It may be possible to disable the keyless entry function. Check your owner manual or seek advice from your local dealer if required.
-
Use physical security measures such as steering wheel locks or wheel clamps to compliment your vehicles own security (www.soldsecure.com)
-
Owners could also contact their local vehicle service dealer to see if there are security upgrades that can be carried out.
-
Ensure that basic security measures, such as checking the doors and windows are secure, are always done.
-
Where possible, park vehicles within secure compounds covered by CCTV.
-
If you cannot park the vehicle in a garage, park it on a well-lit drive or well-lit area as close to your property as possible.
