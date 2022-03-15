Police warning as thieves in North Wales target Mercedes Sprinter vans

North Wales Police has issued a warning to owners of Mercedes Sprinter vans following a spate of keyless thefts.

Keyless theft happens when criminals use a transmitter to amplify the signal being emitted from the key inside the owners house to reach the vehicle outside.

This allows it to be unlocked and driven away in seconds.

PCSO Dave Jenkins from North Wales Police said: “Recently there have been several reports of Mercedes Sprinter vans stolen in North Wales where the keys have not been used by the perpetrators.”

“In view of this we would advise owners of such vehicles to take all reasonable precautions to safeguard their vehicles including blocking vehicle in with other vehicles when parked overnight or fitting a steering lock or pedal box lock.”

More advice for owners: