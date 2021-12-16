Police urging all homeowners to be vigilant after spate of residential burglaries in Flintshire

Following a spate of residential burglaries in recent weeks, police are urging all homeowners to be vigilant and security conscious.

The incidents have occurred at addresses across several force areas, including North Wales as well as Cheshire and West Mercia.

Primarily the north Wales burglaries have been committed in Flintshire and Wrexham, though similar reports have been recorded across the region.

The criminals involved have targeted the homes of elderly and vulnerable people, often forcing entry before stealing possessions, valuables and cash.

Several arrests have been made in the last 24 hours within north Wales in relation to these offences.

Polcie say, “concerted efforts remain ongoing to identify and arrest those responsible, with vital intelligence and evidence accrued through investigation.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alun Oldfield has advised residents to remain alert around home security and to check in with elderly or vulnerable relatives and neighbours in the weeks ahead.

He said: “Typically, police forces around the country see spikes in the reporting of burglary offences in the weeks and months around the Christmas period.

“Certainly, that has been the case in North Wales of late where we’ve seen homes targeted even when the occupants have been inside the property.

“These incidents are not just about the loss of possessions or items of monetary value – there’s the emotional impact too.

“Burglaries and thefts are highly distressing for victims. Even if nothing has been stolen, the thought of a stranger being inside or around your home can be highly distressing and leave people traumatised.

“We know that the people committing these crimes are ruthless. They are preying on the most vulnerable in our communities and we are determined to identify them.

“So I would urge everyone to ensure that their homes and vehicles are kept secure and locked up, and that any valuables and car keys are kept out of sight when you are not at home.

“If you have CCTV installed at your property, please ensure it is working correctly and recording clear images.

“I’d also ask everyone who has elderly friends or loved ones to check that their properties are secure too.”

Working alongside its partnership agencies, North Wales Police officers have visited the homes of repeat victims of residential burglary and doorstep crime, offering reassurance and household security advice.

Further information about protecting your property can be found here: Crime prevention advice | North Wales Police