Police: Two arrests after teenager stabbed in Bagillt this evening

Two “males” have been arrested following an alleged stabbing in Bagillt this evening, Tuesday 19 October.

Emergency services were called to Bagillt High Street just after 8.15pm after a 16-year boy was reported to have been stabbed near McColls convenience store.

The condition of the victim is not known, reports say he was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd for treatment.

Police have said it was an “isolated incident and there is no cause for further concern.”

Bagillt High Street was closed following an incident and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

An area near McColls shop has been cordoned off and will remain closed while forensic officers work at the scene.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Following an incident on Bagillt High Street this evening in which a 16-year-old male was stabbed, we can confirm that two males have been arrested on suspicion of S18 Wounding. ”

“The area will remain closed to the public whilst forensic officers conduct their enquiries.”