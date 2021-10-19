Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 19th Oct 2021

Updated: Tue 19th Oct

Police: Two arrests after teenager stabbed in Bagillt this evening

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two “males” have been arrested following an alleged stabbing in Bagillt this evening, Tuesday 19 October.

Emergency services were called to Bagillt High Street just after 8.15pm after a 16-year boy was reported to have been stabbed near McColls convenience store.

The condition of the victim is not known, reports say he was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd for treatment.

Police have said it was an “isolated incident and there is no cause for further concern.”

Bagillt High Street was closed following an incident and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

An area near McColls shop has been cordoned off and will remain closed while forensic officers work at the scene.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Following an incident on Bagillt High Street this evening in which a 16-year-old male was stabbed, we can confirm that two males have been arrested on suspicion of S18 Wounding. ”

“Please be assured this is an isolated incident and there is no cause for further concern.”

“The area will remain closed to the public whilst forensic officers conduct their enquiries.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

GMB union to ballot NHS members on Welsh Government offer

News

Updated: Two males have been arrested following an alleged stabbing in Bagillt

News

Plans submitted to transform play facilities at Mold’s Bailey Hill

News

Minister hits back at claims that plans to boost the Welsh economy are an “admission of a quarter of a century of failure”

News

HyNet – North West and North Wales low carbon cluster named as a lead project for UK Government investment

News

Flintshire: Thunderstorm warning in place as heavy rain and strong winds predicted tomorrow

News

Our Back Yard: 1000 wild flower seed packets given to primary schools in Connah’s Quay

News

Rogue Trader Action Week North Wales: Criminals target residential areas with leaflets before cold calling

News

The Football Association of Wales has joined forces with the Welsh Government to “tackle online misogyny”

News





Read 351,676 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn