Police to ‘step up’ patrols this weekend following disorder after a Chester FC fixture

Police will be stepping up patrols this weekend following disorder after a Chester FC fixture on 12 February.

Chester FC played an away fixture against Darlington on Saturday 12 February and before the game it was reported that a large group of Chester supporters were involved in disorder in Darlington town centre.

Enquiries are ongoing with Durham Police to identify and trace those involved in the disturbance.

Upon the return of some fans to Chester city centre, a further disturbance is reported to have taken place.

As a result, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. Both have since been released under investigation.

Further enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing by Cheshire Police.

For the upcoming Chester FC fixture on Saturday 19 February against Hereford FC, fans will see a considerable policing presence to ensure that those visiting the city and attending the game can do so safely.

Officers are reminding fans to attend and watch the game peaceably and with consideration for those around them.

In a club statement, Chester Football Club said: “We wish to advise supporters there will be a considerable policing presence in place at Saturday’s National League North game against Hereford, to ensure that those visiting Chester and attending the game can do so safely and without disruption.”

“In conjunction with Cheshire Police, we would appeal to all fans attending to watch the game peaceably and with consideration for local businesses, the local community and those going about their normal business.”

Anyone with any concerns can raise them by visiting the Cheshire Police website or call 101.

In an emergency, always call 999.