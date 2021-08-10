Police to patrol ‘key areas’ after four men broke into a shop at Presthaven Sands

Police have said they will patrol ‘key areas’ after four men attempted to steal a large quantity of tobacco from a shop at Presthaven Sands in Gronant.

The shop was targeted during the early hours of this morning.

A spokesperson. for North Flintshire Police said: “Shortly after midnight, we were made aware of reports of four men breaking into a shop at Presthaven Sands Holiday Park in Gronant.”

“A large quantity of tobacco was targeted before the four offenders were disturbed and fled the scene empty handed.”

“They are all believed to be from out of the area.”

“As a result, we will now be patrolling key areas where we believe offenders are targeting.”

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is urged to get in ”

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 21000555607

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.