Police teamwork leads to arrest of wanted man and recovery of stolen alcohol
A joint effort by police teams led to the arrest of a wanted male and the recovery of a large number of suspected stolen bottles of alcohol in Flintshire on Saturday.
According to a report from the North Wales Police Intercept Unit, officers were informed of a man wanted by Merseyside Police.
Police spotted a car believed to be associated with the wanted man in Greenfield.
The driver quickly tried to escape, but officers were able to detain him.
It turned out the driver was the wanted male.
A search of the vehicle then led to a surprise discovery in the back seat – a number of suspected stolen bottles of alcohol.
The passenger in the car was also arrested in connection with the stolen alcohol.
The two individuals were taken into custody and an investigation has been launched to determine the origin of the stolen stock.
Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs also supported the police team.
A photograph posted on the North Wales Police Intercept Unit’s social media page shows nearly 30 bottles of alcohol including gin and Jack Daniels whisky.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police Intercept Unit said:
“The car stopped quickly to try and fool officers but they spotted his tactic and detained the driver.”
“It turns out the driver was the wanted male, but then a search of the vehicle led officers to a nice surprise in the back.”
“A number of suspected stolen bottles of alcohol were found leading to the passenger also being arrested.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
