Police seize “bladed weapons” and cannabis following raid in Connah’s Quay

Police seized bladed weapons and cannabis following a raid on a house in Connah’s Quay today, March 16.

A drugs warrant was executed at an address on Llwyni Drive this afternoon.

Police have said the male occupant of the property is “suspected of involvement with an Organised Crime Gang and drug supply within the area.”

“Though he was not at home for the raid, attending officers did not leave empty-handed.”

“A quantity of a substance suspected to be cannabis was found, along with two distinctive bladed weapons.” North Flintshire Police said in a post on their Facebook page.

Flintshire North Inspector Stephen Roberts said: “This is proactive policing which follows a preventative strategy.

“It’s about disruption at a local level and making a tangible difference within our communities.

“We’ve gathered intelligence and information on individuals, and we hit addresses like these to prevent victims of drug crimes and of drug-related enforcement.

“County Lines and OCG issues are bigger than just the drug-takers – it’s about modern day slavery, it’s about the people they have doing their dirty work for them, which all comes under our preventative policing strategy.

“This type of crime ruins people’s lives, it’s as simple as that. The consequences are far-reaching not just for the individuals involved but for the whole community too.”

Any information about drug dealing can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111