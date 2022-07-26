Police seeing an “emerging pattern” of cooking oil, heating oil and fuel theft in region

North Wales Police has said officers are seeing an “emerging pattern” of cooking oil, heating oil and fuel theft in the region.

With spiralling fuel costs, used cooking oil has been targeted by organised criminals to use in diesel cars.

The used cooking oil is sought after to be used in the production of Biodiesel.

Over the past few weeks, there have been a number of reports regarding the attempted theft of used cooking oil from restaurants at Broughton Retail Park.

These have involved men claiming to be from the Environmental Agency, staff checked their ID “which was clearly not genuine” and sent them packing.

Police have also said that during this “exacerbated period of oil and fuel price inflation, we are seeing some increases in the theft of heating oil and diesel from farms and construction sites across North Wales.”

In an update via the North Wales Community Alert website, PCSO Dean Sawyer said:

“There appears to be an emerging pattern of the theft of cooking oil, heating oil and fuel.”

“Cooking oil – is stolen from hotels, pubs, takeaways and cafes – due to the large quantities that these premises require on site.”

“Remember, if you are the proprietor to one of these establishments you are entitled to request identification from anyone you do not believe to from a legitimate collection company. CCTV is an excellent deterrent and source of evidence.”

PCSO Sawyer said: “Heating oil – being removed from locations without the owners permissions. We are encouraging those of you with tanks, to ensure they are locked and alarmed .”

“Owners are not realising these tanks have been drained until the heating in the premises goes off unexpectedly.”

He said: “Fuel Theft – with the increasing rise of fuel and living costs, criminals will change behaviours to obtain products that members of the public desperately require.”

“This form of crime is on the rise within the UK. Fuel theft is often paired with a secondary crime of criminal damage.”

“Criminals are targeting large vehicles, wagons and farm machinery. Please ensure you are securing your vehicles.”

“These thefts can be opportunistic thefts and planned operations too!”

“Please ensure that you report any suspicious activity via 101 , any vehicles or suspect descriptions that you may have.”

“Refrain from sharing immediately on social media, as this could hinder any investigations.” PCSO Sawyer added.