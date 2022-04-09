Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 9th Apr 2022

Police renew appeal to trace wanted man from Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police searching for a wanted man from Chester have renewed their appeal for information from the public.

Officers are looking to speak to Andrew Ballantyne in connection with an aggravated burglary in the Blacon area on Wednesday 23 March.

The 42-year-old is described as white, around 6’ tall and of medium build. He has short fair hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees Ballantyne or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 999 quoting IML1229375

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1



