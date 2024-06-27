Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th Jun 2024

Police renew appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Queensferry

Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Queensferry on Monday afternoon, 24 June.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 pm on the B5129 roundabout near Asda, beneath the A494. It involved a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and a black motorcycle.

Emergency services were swiftly on the scene, but despite their best efforts, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the site.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said, “The investigation is underway, and we are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.”

He added, “We are particularly keen to speak to anybody who may have been in the vicinity or who may have travelled from the directions of Queensferry, Sandycroft, or the A494 onto the roundabout and who may have dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

The police urge anyone with information to reach out via the live webchat on their website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 24000556888.

 

