Police renew appeal following serious assault in Chester
Detectives investigating a serious assault in Chester have renewed their appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
At around 2.45am on Saturday 15 July, an 18-year-old man was assaulted on Watergate Street, Chester.
He sustained serious facial injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released on bail.
Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and detectives have now renewed their appeal for witnesses and video footage.
Detective Sergeant Paul Davis said: “We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident, which has left a young man with serious injuries.
“We are particularly keen to hear from a number of pedestrians who were seen in the immediate area at the time of the attack.
“Perhaps you witnessed the incident or saw the people involved, or maybe you have dashcam footage that could assist our investigation.
“I’d urge anyone with any information – no matter how small – to contact the team at Chester.”
Anyone with information or video footage which may aid the investigation is asked to visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us
Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
