Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 28th Sep 2021

Updated: Tue 28th Sep

Police release CCTV images of man they want to speak to following incident at Shotton Wetherspoons

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have released CCTV images of a man they suspect was involved in an incident at a Shotton pub last week.

The incident took place last Thursday at Central Hotel Weaterspoons on Chester Road West at 8pm last Thursday.

In an update on the North Flintshire Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Do you know this man?”

“He is suspected to have been involved in an incident at Wetherspoons on Chester Road West in Shotton at around 8pm on Thursday, September 23rd.”

“He is described as being around 6ft 1, of a medium build and around 30-years-old.”

“At the time, he was seen to be wearing a dark red top, jeans, white trainers and had a black hoodie.”

“Police enquiries into the man’s identity are ongoing and we ask that anyone who saw him or knows who he might be, to contact police.”

Information and can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 and quote number 21000674154.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales Crusaders Wheelchair Rugby League Club appeal for your support to help them ‘get over the line’

News

North Wales Fire chief warning over storing petrol or other fuels at home

News

Ofcom set to introduce changes to make it easier switching broadband provider – taking as little as a day

News

New ‘159’ emergency scam hotline being trialled to combat rising levels of fraud

News

School leaders’ union asks health minister for Wales to take action over ‘failing’ TTP

News

Climate change will be factor when assessing future plans from developments in Wales in UK first

News

Fuel Industry: “Demand for petrol will return to its normal levels in the coming days”

News

Flintshire Primary Schools groundbreaking decarbonisation project recognised with prestigious award

News

Truck driver shortage won’t be solved by quick fix visas – here are three ways forward

News





Read 421,739 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn