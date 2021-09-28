Police release CCTV images of man they want to speak to following incident at Shotton Wetherspoons

Police have released CCTV images of a man they suspect was involved in an incident at a Shotton pub last week.

The incident took place last Thursday at Central Hotel Weaterspoons on Chester Road West at 8pm last Thursday.

In an update on the North Flintshire Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Do you know this man?”

“He is suspected to have been involved in an incident at Wetherspoons on Chester Road West in Shotton at around 8pm on Thursday, September 23rd.”

“He is described as being around 6ft 1, of a medium build and around 30-years-old.”

“At the time, he was seen to be wearing a dark red top, jeans, white trainers and had a black hoodie.”

“Police enquiries into the man’s identity are ongoing and we ask that anyone who saw him or knows who he might be, to contact police.”

Information and can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 and quote number 21000674154.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.