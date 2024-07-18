Police release CCTV image following serious assault in Chester

Police in Chester have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 11 July.

Just after 3:35 am, police received reports of an assault on Foregate Street, Chester.

A 42-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Following the incident, an 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Additionally, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

All three have been released on conditional bail as investigations continue.

Detective Constable Ashley Frowe, who is leading the investigation, said, “Enquiries remain ongoing, and we would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with any information which could aid our investigation.

“We have also now released an image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to the incident, as we believe he may hold vital information.

“If you know the identity of this man or his whereabouts, please get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal directly to the man pictured to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via their website, quoting reference number IML-1867770.