Police refer themselves to watchdog following car chase in Garden City which left 4 injured

North Wales Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct following a collision in Garden City during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Four people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision which happened at around 1.15am on Sunday.

According to the BBC, the police were chasing a car which went on to crash into another vehicle.

Station Road was closed to the Jubilee Bridge (Blue Bridge) following the collision, it reopened just before 10am on Sunday.

Police posted this update on social media, it said: “Police officers attended a road traffic collision in Garden City, Deeside around 1.15am this morning (Sunday 31st October).”

“Two vehicles were involved in the collision and four casualties have been taken to hospital.”

The IOPC has been asked to comment.

[Picture by @curlyjones1988 of Station Road in Queensferry closed on Sunday morning ]