Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 27th May 2024

Police: Nuisance bike to be crushed after seizure

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales


Campaign Advert

North Flintshire police responded to multiple calls on Sunday regarding an off-road bike being ridden near Griffiths Court in Shotton.

Residents expressed concerns about the nuisance, prompting police action.

Although officers were unable to attend the scene immediately, they responded as soon as resources became available.

An officer from the North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing team arrived at the location and successfully seized the offending vehicle.

A spokesperson for the team posted on Facebook: “We received multiple calls today regarding an off-road bike being ridden near Griffiths Court in Shotton.”

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to resource it when it was first called in.”

“I’ve just come free from some enquiries and been able to attend. One more nuisance bike off to recovery to be crushed.”

Local residents praised the police action. Comments on social media highlighted the community’s appreciation:

“Well done NWP, you’ve done a great job,” said one resident. Another remarked, “A job well done! Thank you.”

“Saw the clown going through a red at Shotton Lane. Nice one, officer,” commented another, reflecting on the dangerous behaviour observed.

Residents are encouraged to continue reporting nuisance vehicles being ridden anti-socially in the area: https://www.northwales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Deeside: Skills factory unveils new Industry 4.0 tech to train future generations of manufacturing workers
  • Help Wales Air Ambulance Mark 50,000 Missions with a 50-Mile Walk
  • Clwyd Gate Motel granted permission for light alterations despite concerns

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Deeside: Skills factory unveils new Industry 4.0 tech to train future generations of manufacturing workers

    News

    Help Wales Air Ambulance Mark 50,000 Missions with a 50-Mile Walk

    News

    Clwyd Gate Motel granted permission for light alterations despite concerns

    Denbighshire

    Music of the fifties set to be celebrated at special Chester concert

    News

    Survey demonstrates the positive international student experience at Chester 

    News

    MS Jack Sargeant presses for swift action on Sandycroft and Pentre flood protection projects

    News

    Airbus apprentice turned Coleg Cambria educator heads to WorldSkills 2024

    News

    Welsh Royal Colleges urge action on child health

    News

    Special free screening of dementia awareness films at Cineworld Broughton

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn