Police: Nuisance bike to be crushed after seizure

North Flintshire police responded to multiple calls on Sunday regarding an off-road bike being ridden near Griffiths Court in Shotton.

Residents expressed concerns about the nuisance, prompting police action.

Although officers were unable to attend the scene immediately, they responded as soon as resources became available.

An officer from the North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing team arrived at the location and successfully seized the offending vehicle.

A spokesperson for the team posted on Facebook: “We received multiple calls today regarding an off-road bike being ridden near Griffiths Court in Shotton.”

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to resource it when it was first called in.”

“I’ve just come free from some enquiries and been able to attend. One more nuisance bike off to recovery to be crushed.”

Local residents praised the police action. Comments on social media highlighted the community’s appreciation:

“Well done NWP, you’ve done a great job,” said one resident. Another remarked, “A job well done! Thank you.”

“Saw the clown going through a red at Shotton Lane. Nice one, officer,” commented another, reflecting on the dangerous behaviour observed.

Residents are encouraged to continue reporting nuisance vehicles being ridden anti-socially in the area: https://www.northwales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/