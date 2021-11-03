Police make ‘direct appeal’ to drivers of two cars following hit and run which injured two children in Flint

Police have made a ‘direct appeal’ to the drivers of two cars following a ‘fail to stop’ hit collision which put two children in hospital.

The incident happened just after 7pm on Friday, 29th October when a car collided with three people, two of them children on Halkyn Street in Flint.

The car failed to stop, police are making ‘extensive enquiries’ and have appealed for the drivers and occupants of a Nissan Micra and Ford Kuga, travelling in the opposite direction at the time to contact them.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on Halkyn Street, Flint.”

“At 19:08hrs on the 29th October 2021, we received reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle and three casualties, two of which were young children which required hospital treatment.”

“The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene of the collision.”

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the vehicle.”

“In the meantime, officers would like to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or captured vehicle driving erratically in the vicinity of Halkyn street at this time to make contact.”

PC Owain Lewis is also urging the driver to contact police directly to assist with their enquiries.

“A direct appeal has been issued for the drivers/occupants of a Nissan Micra and Ford Kuga, travelling in the opposite direction at time of collision to make contact also using the above reference.”

Information can be passed toNorth Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference 21000752724.