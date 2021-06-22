Police left speechless after driver clocked doing nearly 150mph on A55 in Flintshire – with 14 year old son in car
A man will have to appear in court after police clocked him doing nearly 150mph on the A55 in Flintshire
Officers were left speechless when they discovered he had his 14-year-old son in the car with him.
The man was stopped after he was passed a police officer at 149mph.
Posting an update on the North Wales Roads Police Facebook page a spokesperson said:
“Driver passed one of our officers in Broughton earlier…travelling at a whopping 149mph.”
“He also had his 14-year-old son in the car with him.”
“He’s been reported for the offence so a trip to court is on the cards where he’ll have to explain his foolish actions to a Judge.”
“We literally have no words…”
