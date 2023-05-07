Police launch investigation following disorder at Chester’s Deva Stadium
Police have launched an investigation following disorder at the Deva Stadium in Chester.
Trouble began shortly after the final whistle of Chester FC’s playoff semi-final match today, Sunday 7 May.
Chester lost the game after Brackley’s George Carline long-range effort ten minutes from time secured victory and the right to host Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North Playoff Final.
Nearly 4,500 fans turned out to watch the game, 240 had made the trip from Brackley.
At the end of the game a large number of Chester fans entered the pitch and attempted to access the away stand.
Officers intervened and the fans were prevented from accessing the stand, before being removed from the stadium.
Missed most of it, but here’s the aftermath of Chester fans attacking Brackley players on the pitch at the final whistle today, before launching missiles at Brackley fans. Saw a young 5 year old Brackley fan with blood pouring from his head. pic.twitter.com/58t6595U2B
— The Scarf My Father Wore (@countyscarf) May 7, 2023
During the incident, a number of smoke bombs and other items were thrown towards the Brackley Town fans.
After leaving the ground a number of Chester fans also damaged coaches which were parked outside the stadium.
An investigation into the disorder has been launched and officers are currently analysing video footage.
Chief Inspector Jez Taylor, of Cheshire Police Uniform Operations, said:
“While the majority of fans were well behaved, there were a small minority who were intent on causing disorder and their behaviour at the end of the match was totally unacceptable.
“An investigation into the disorder has been launched and we will be taking robust action against all those found to be involved, including possible banning orders.”
Anyone with any information should contact Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us , quoting IML 1539302. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News