Posted: Tue 17th Aug 2021

Updated: Tue 17th Aug

Two year old child dies following incident at a Garden City property on Saturday

Police have said they are treating the death of a two year old child from Garden City at the weekend as “unexplained.”

Officers were called to a property in Garden City just after 10pm on Saturday by ambulance staff.

The child was taken to hospital in Chester then to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool, where they sadly died.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Police were called shortly after 10pm on Saturday night (14/8) by Ambulance colleagues, to an incident involving a 2-year-old child at a property in Garden City, Deeside.”

“The child was taken to hospital in Chester by Ambulance staff and then later transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool, where they sadly died last night.”

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and we are working with partner agencies to investigate the circumstances of the incident.”

“Anyone with any information should contact us via our live webchat or on 101 quoting reference Z119454.”



