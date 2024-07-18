Deeside.com > News

Thu 18th Jul 2024

Police issue warning over scam targeting North Wales petrol stations

Police are urging petrol station workers to be on their guard over a scam.

It follows a member of staff at a fuel station in Denbighshire receiving a phone call from a man claiming to be the regional manager of their company.

The caller asked him to put packs of cigarettes into a plastic bag ready for collection in the morning.

Following the call, the staff member contacted their line manager who confirmed that the person on the phone was not the regional manager.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “This type of scam is well known and has been reported to police several times in the past, so please be vigilant and make your colleagues aware in case your fuel station receives any similar calls.

“If you do receive any suspicious calls which you believe may be a scam then please report them via 101 or online via the NWP website.

“If you are able to then please make a note of the phone number which the call came from. On this occasion it was a mobile phone number.”

 

